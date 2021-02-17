To Peyton Manning’s chagrin, his kids are Chiefs fans who show their support in Denver

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. The Associated Press

My favorite program on ESPN+ is Peyton Manning’s “Detail” in which the former NFL star breaks down plays and provides insights on a certain quarterback in each episode.

It’s very informative with a lot of X’s and O’s, but Manning is surprisingly funny, too, and spruces each episode with humorous moments.

Manning recently looked at how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Near the beginning of the episode, Manning said he came to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs-Browns AFC Divisional playoff game.

Manning, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback, lives in Denver. But he made the trip to KC with his 8-year-old kids, son Marshall and daughter Mosley, who are twins. To Manning’s chagrin, both children are big fans of the Chiefs.

“I actually took my kids to the Chiefs-Browns game a couple weeks ago, sat up there with Eric Stonestreet, that’s Cam from ‘Modern Family,’ who basically looks like Andy Reid, I have to admit. My kids are decked out in Chiefs jerseys. They got Mahomes on, they got Tyreek Hill. (When) your kids are wearing Chiefs jerseys, you’ve just got to suck it up,” Manning said.

KC Wolf approached Manning and one point in hopes of getting a photo. That’s where Manning drew the line.

“Now, I refuse to take a picture with the mascot,” Manning said. “He wanted a picture with me, he got one with my kids I said, ‘No, I’ll do it with my kids. I’m not doing it with the mascot, OK?’ I mean, enough’s enough. Are you kidding me?

“The nerve of that mascot to ask me, but my kids wear Chiefs jerseys to a football game, and then we go skiing this past weekend, and my son’s in a Mahomes jersey to ski in and his buddies Zack is wearing a Mahomes Texas Tech jersey. I mean everywhere I go, it’s Mahomes, Mahomes, Mahomes. Tells you what kind of great player he is if he’s got some huge 9-year-old fans out here in Denver, Colorado.”

Yes, Peyton Manning’s kids aren’t shy about supporting their favorite team — the Chiefs. Screenshot courtesy of ESPN

If you have ESPN+, here is that episode, and pay attention to the hilarious joke about name-dropping.