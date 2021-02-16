NFL Network reporter outlines why Laurent Duvernay-Tardif should have M.D. on jersey

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif earned a medical doctorate from McGill University in Montreal in 2018, and had a simple request of the NFL: put M.D. on his jersey.

But the NFL denied that appeal, and the league was widely criticized for the decision.

It wasn’t a big deal this season as Duvernay-Tardif never wore his No. 76 jersey. He swapped it for personal protective equipment as he remained in his native Canada to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of Duvernay-Tardif’s sacrifice, the NFL should allow him to put M.D. on his jersey for the 2021 season.

That’s what Mike Garofolo, a reporter for the NFL Network, is proposing. He made the case Friday on “Good Morning Football” while noting it was Duvernay-Tardif’s birthday on Thursday.

“Let Mr. Duvernay-Tardif, when he returns to the field this season, put doctor or M.D. on the back of the jersey,” Garofolo said. “We just spent time in Super Bowl Week talking about all the folks that made this season and a lot of other things possible. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was one of those guys, We gave 7,500 (Super Bowl) tickets to frontline workers, all that stuff, let’s continue the celebration into the 2021 season, OK? Because we’re not going to be out of the throes of the coronavirus by the time the season kicks off.

“Duvernay-Tardif will be back after taking off a year to go care for COVID patients. Let it be a one-year thing. I know we’re worried about the slippery slope. Let it be a one-year thing. Happy Birthday to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, this is my gift to you and hopefully the NFL gives you the gift.”

This is the clip of Garofolo making his case.