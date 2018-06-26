NFL criticized for denying request of Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif to add M.D. to jersey

It was 10 years ago when Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson changed his name to Chad Javon Ocho Cinco, and that last name was on his jersey.
The NFL apparently didn't have any problem with that. But a report this week from TVA Sports in Canada said the league has told Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif that he can't have "M.D" added to his jersey. In May, Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University in Montreal, and he earned a medical doctorate.
This news has not made NFL writers or fans happy.
Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote: "(T)hat’s a shame. The NFL should celebrate players like Duvernay-Tardif, who exemplify the hard work and dedication that is central to the sport of football. The NFL allows players to put 'Jr.' and 'Sr.' and 'III' on jerseys, and allowing the one player who has earned an 'M.D.' to put it on his jersey as well would be a minor accommodation for a player who has achieved a great accomplishment."
John Breech of CBS Sports wrote: "I mean, it took Duvernay-Tardif eight years to earn his medical degree, so the least the NFL could do is let the man add two simple letters to his jersey."
Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe wrote: "Is there a petition I can sign for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to get 'MD' on the back of his jersey? NFL should be proud, not obstructive."
Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler wrote: "The marketing value alone makes 'Duvernay-Tardif, M.D.' a great idea for the league. Allowing him to show off his status as the first active player to earn a medical degree would be unquestionably great P.R., especially in an offseason that involved fallout from the new anthem policy and another prominent player facing suspension for violating the personal conduct policy.
"Duvernay-Tardif has been chipping away at his degree for the last eight years, and should be allowed to honor that accomplishment on the back of his jersey. Imagine a kid watching the game and asking his or her parent what the 'M.D.' stands for, and then finding out that you can be both a doctor and a professional football player. And a few years from now, when the trend of picks up, maybe you’ll see some CFAs and JDs out there on the field too."
Here is a sample of what fans are saying:
