Laurent Duvernay-Tardif expects to be on the field with Chiefs for 2021 season

Chiefs fans have lamented the struggles of the team’s offensive line because of injuries this season, but the position group was shorthanded from the start.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie Lucas Niang opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif has been battling on the front lines of the pandemic in his native Canada, which is why he was one of Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of Year recipients. Although the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths remain alarmingly high, Duvernay-Tardif expects to return to the Chiefs this fall because of the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

NBC Sports shared a video of Duvernay-Tardif thanking FedEx workers for delivering the vaccine and made mention of his plan to be back with the Chiefs.

“Just before we won Super Bowl LIV I was asked what I thought about COVID-19 and I told the reporter I hadn’t thought much about it, that I was just focused on the big game and winning,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “The world has changed so much since then. I opted out of the 2020 season in order to help on the front lines, here in my hometown in Quebec, putting my doctorate in medicine to use by working in a long-term care facility.

“While I’m not on the field this season, it’s been a great joy to watch everyone play each and every week. And now the Super Wild Card weekend is here and the vaccine is on the way, not just in the U.S. but in Canada, too. Thanks to FedEx and others who are transporting COVID-19 vaccines to our communities to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

“It’s truly heroic work and I’d like to personally express my gratitude to all of those who made the vaccine possible and all of those working on the front lines. I look forward to a lot more football to come and being back on the field next season. Stay safe and go Chiefs!”

