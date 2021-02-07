For Pete's Sake
Two incomplete passes were two amazing plays by Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
On the official play-by-play of Super Bowl LV, these are simply incomplete passes by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
But in reality they were two incredible individual efforts by Mahomes, who was dealing with a turf toe injury. A fierce Buccaneers pass rush had Mahomes on the run Sunday as he and the Chiefs tried to rally from a 22-point deficit.
In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs drove to the Buccaneers’ 11-yard line and faced a third-and-9. Mahomes extended the play and dropped back to the 30-yard line at one point when he was grabbed by a Tampa Bay defender.
Mahomes heaved the ball into the back of the end zone and, amazingly, nearly completed a pass to Byron Pringle:
On the next play, Mahomes was on the run again and seemed to be tripped up for a loss when, while parallel to the ground, threw the ball to running back Darrell Willliams. In this case, the ball hit Williams in the facemask.
It was an astounding throw:
