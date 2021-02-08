Bucs’ Tom Brady sent apology to Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu after Super Bowl, per report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke highly of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“I really love him as a player,” Brady said, but the tone changed during Sunday’s game.

The two jawed at each other, and at one point Brady ran down Mathieu and yelled at him. After the game, Mathieu deleted a tweet that said Brady “called me something I won’t repeat.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported Monday that Brady sent an apology via text message to Mathieu after the game, which the Buccaneers won 31-9.

Brady apologized for “losing his composure” and “said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Mathieu,” ESPN said.

Mathieu said after the game he wasn’t going to dwell on the incident and said, “It’s over with. I’m done with it.”