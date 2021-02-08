In deleted tweet, Tyrann Mathieu said Tom Brady ‘called me something I won’t repeat’

The closing seconds of the first half of Super Bowl LV on Sunday were tough on Chiefs and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, and the Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the next play. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Mathieu yelled at each other after the score, and Mathieu was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” Mathieu tweeted after the game, but he later deleted the message.

Of course there was a screenshot, so here it is:

Tyrann Mathieu has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/B8jywWDGsu — Thaddeus Brown (@HotSeatThad) February 8, 2021

After the game, which the Buccaneers won 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium, Mathieu declined to talk about the incident.

“It’s football, so guys are going to go back and forth,” Mathieu said.

When asked again later about the exchange, Mathieu said: “Tom Brady is a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever, no comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Mathieu also said he hopes the Chiefs can learn from this game.

“You gotta take the winning and then you’ve got to take the losses as well,” he said, “and you’ve got to try your best to learn from them all.”