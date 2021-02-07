Bucs’ Tom Brady chases down, gets in face of Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu

From the Chiefs’ perspective, the opening 30 minutes of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida was a dud.

The offense couldn’t seem to get on track Sunday, and the defense was plague by penalties, some of which seemed dubious.

The cherry on top of the troubles came when the Buccaneers scored on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady to receiver Antonio Brown with 6 seconds left in the first half.

That followed a pass-interference call on Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in the end zone. Mathieu was frustrated at a few of the calls by the officiating crew.

After the touchdown, Mathieu said something to Brady. Brady then ran after Mathieu and yelled in his face. Mathieu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Brady said earlier in the week that he needed to keep an eye out for Mathieu, but who could have guessed this is what Brady meant:

It’s unclear what if anything Mathieu said, but that seems like an odd penalty. In fact, CBS Sports’ Tony Romo said the penalty could have been called on Brady.