NBC rules analyst takes issue with penalties called on Kansas City Chiefs defense

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, center, reacts after an interception was called back for a penalty during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

One of the key plays of the first half of Super Bowl LV on Sunday was a defensive holding call on Charvarius Ward that negated a Tyrann Mathieu interception.

It came in the second quarter with the Buccaneers leading 7-3 and at the Chiefs’ 30-yard line. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s pass was tipped and picked, seemingly helping the Chiefs dodge a bullet.

Instead, the Buccaneers drive remained alive, and it ended with Brady throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland was flagged for holding, but it didn’t matter.

Terry McAulay, the rules analyst for NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football,” weighed in on Twitter saying the calls weren’t up to the standard of the regular season.

Neither defensive hold called on KC comes close to the standard we saw the entire season for that call all season and certainly not what we saw in TB/GB. — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) February 8, 2021

Penalties also hurt the Chiefs just before halftime, helping Tampa Bay drive 71 yards in 55 seconds to score a touchdown for a 21-6 lead.

All told, the Chiefs were flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half.