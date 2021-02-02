Twitter map shows most of nation is rooting for Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Well, the Chiefs’ support in Colorado has evaporated.

A few weeks ago, a Twitter map of the United States showed the rooting interest in the NFL championship games in each state, and Colorado was pro-Chiefs. The Broncos, however, made a point of saying they didn’t, well, agree with the findings.

A new map, showing which team each state is rooting for in Super Bowl LV, shows Colorado is behind the Buccaneers.

However, the Chiefs are still the team most of the country wants to win, with 33 states in Kansas City’s camp and 17 pulling for the Buccaneers.

NFL writers at sportsinsider.com, which offers tips for bettors, tracked more than 200,000 geotagged tweets over the past week, looking for phrases in each state such as #ChiefsKingdom, #RunItBack, #RaiseTheFlags and #GoBucs.

This methodology may make mathematicians roll their eyes, but c’mon, it’s fun to study.

A year ago, 27 states were rooting for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV, so Kansas City’s support is growing. Or perhaps it’s Tom Brady fatigue. Whatever the case, the majority of the nation wants the Chiefs to Run It Back.