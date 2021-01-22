For Pete's Sake

Broncos make it clear they are rooting for the Chiefs to lose AFC Championship Game

Referee Alex Kemp (55) holds Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) back from Kansas City Chiefs players in the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Jeff Roberson AP

Those Twitter maps you see from time to time are fun to look at, but they are hardly a scientific study.

For instance, does anyone really believe that Swedish Fish are the Halloween candy of choice for Kentuckians? And In-N-Out doesn’t have a location in North Dakota, but that’s allegedly the state’s favorite fast-food restaurant.

But the thing about these maps is they are fun to scrutinize and wonder if people in other states really like to eat candy corn at the movies (we’re looking at you Iowa).

The latest Twitter map shows which NFL team each state is rooting for in this weekend’s championship games. The Denver Broncos let it be known they disagree with the findings that show support in Colorado for their AFC West rival:

The vomit emoji makes it clear the Broncos will be cheering for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Other fans chimed in, too.

And a few people noted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen played at the University of Wyoming, so that state may not be in the Chiefs’ camp either.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
