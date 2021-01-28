NFL Films’ best mic’d-up moments shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes craving a hamburger

Have you ever wondered what kind of conversations take place on an NFL sideline?

Most fans expect there will be talk about the game and what is and isn’t working. But that’s not all the players discuss.

Thanks to NFL Films, we know they also talk about food, the blimp and the size of a teammate’s head. They also make some unusual sounds, quote movies, and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock sometimes has difficulty putting on a mask (true story).

NFL Films shared its best mic’d-up moments from the 2020 season, and there is a moment when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tells running back Darwin Thompson that he is craving a hamburger during a game.

“I can’t wait to go home and have a nice hamburger,” Mahomes says. “That sounds great right now. Cheeseburger. I’ve got some mac and cheese at the house.”

Now you know why Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have such a strong bond.

The video also has Tyreek Hill’s “help is on the way” clip when he torched the Buccaneers during a Nov. 29 game, and Travis Kelce quoting Hank Stram (“matriculating the ball”).

Here is the video, and if you’re only interested in Mahomes talking hamburgers, it begins at the 3:27 mark:

Mahomes was hungry, Big Ben's feeling old, and Myles Garrett quoted Shrek



The best Mic'd Up moments of the season pic.twitter.com/TeNFXIt9KF — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 28, 2021

This next clip isn’t in that video. It’s from the AFC Championship Game and shows Hill and Kelce talking about how people were underestimating the Chiefs: