For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill channeled Shannon Sharpe in trolling Buccaneers fans

The yin and yang of the NFL was on display during the first quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Buccaneers.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill piled up 203 receiving yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes. The player attempting to defend Hill? Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, who had a dreadful first quarter.

After Hill scored his third touchdown in the third quarter, he took a phone call on the sideline and decided to have fun with the Buccaneers fans in the stands:

I’m not sure if Hill was aware that the “help is on the way” line was used by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe years ago during a game against the Patriots (video by Dani Welniak):

Sharpe, who is now on “Undisputed” on Fox Sports, approved of Hill’s homage:

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
