Video appears to show Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes mocking his place in All-Pro voting

Of all the Chiefs memes being shared on the Internet, is there any more perfect than the mashup of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ryan from “The Office” writing names in a book?

As The Star’s Sam Mellinger noted, Mahomes can find motivation in slights that would be perceived by others as compliments.

The NFL Network ranked Mahomes as the fourth-best player in the league. But he was behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and after a touchdown against the Ravens earlier this season, Mahomes counted to four on his hands.

Last season, he counted to 10 during a game against the Bears, who had drafted Mitchell Trubisky second overall in 2017, while Mahomes fell all the way to 10th.

So it seems Mahomes took note of the NFL All-Pro team that was released earlier this month. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the first team. The second-team quarterback was a tie between Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Being judged equal with Allen seemed to be on Mahomes’ mind during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Mahomes had a stellar night, completing 29 of 38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mahomes outplayed Allen, and seemed to make reference to the All-Pro voting at one point. Mahomes held out two fingers on each hand and appeared to show that one of the No. 2s is not equal to the other.

Judge for yourself:

I love this man pic.twitter.com/gyD1y9mSZb — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) January 25, 2021

*when you and Josh Allen each get 2 All Pro votes — Sean Novak (@novak2324) January 25, 2021

100 percent that's what he's talking about — Seth Heronemus (@sethheronemus) January 25, 2021

I think that’s in reference to him and Allen being tied for 2nd team all pro. — josh zachariah (@joshzachariah3) January 25, 2021