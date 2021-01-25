Patrick Mahomes had a hilarious reaction to ESPN analyst who gave Bills edge at QB

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates witht eh crowd near the end of Kansas City’s 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday to win the AFC Championship Game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. rsugg@kcstar.com

Here are the final stat lines for the quarterbacks in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won 38-24 over the Buffalo Bills.

Jared Allen: 28 of 48 for 287 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, 88 rushing yards and an 80.8 quarterback rating.

Patrick Mahomes: 29 of 38 for 325 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, a 127.6 quarterback rating.

That Mahomes outplayed Allen shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Allen had a great season for the Bills, but Mahomes is has already won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards.

Nevertheless, ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck gave the Bills an edge at quarterback heading into Sunday’s game.

“In the last six games, Josh Allen has been hotter than anybody. He has a better QBR than Mahomes, better completion percentage, more touchdown passes ... and there is an intangible Allen is bringing right now,” said Hasselbeck, the former NFL quarterback.

That graphic was widely shared among Chiefs fans, and Mahomes retweeted it after Sunday’s game. Mahomes didn’t write anything, but he simply shared a yawn emoji, which lets you know what he thought of Hasselbeck’s analysis.

That gets the point across.