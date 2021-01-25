Sports Illustrated made a ‘Back to the Future’ poster for Chiefs’ return to Super Bowl

As you know, the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 7.

So in a way, the Chiefs are going back to the future, right? That’s what Sports Illustrated was thinking when it made a Chiefs-centric movie poster of the 1980s classic, “Back to the Future.”

The Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV and Sports Illustrated imagined quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Marty McFly and coach Andy Reid as Dr. Emmett Brown.

Here is the movie poster:

The Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/JlpYtgzKO7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 25, 2021

The NFL made a graphic showing the Chiefs celebrating Sunday night’s victory: