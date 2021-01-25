For Pete's Sake
Sports Illustrated made a ‘Back to the Future’ poster for Chiefs’ return to Super Bowl
As you know, the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 7.
So in a way, the Chiefs are going back to the future, right? That’s what Sports Illustrated was thinking when it made a Chiefs-centric movie poster of the 1980s classic, “Back to the Future.”
The Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV and Sports Illustrated imagined quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Marty McFly and coach Andy Reid as Dr. Emmett Brown.
Here is the movie poster:
The NFL made a graphic showing the Chiefs celebrating Sunday night’s victory:
