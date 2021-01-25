Here are the messages Chiefs players tweeted after advancing to Super Bowl LV

If this is old hat to the Chiefs players, you’d never know it by the messages shared on social media.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for a second straight season with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Many members of the team shared messages on Twitter expressing their excitement about advancing to Super Bowl LV and having an opportunity to defend their championship.

Here is what they were saying, starting with defensive end Frank Clark, who shared a video of the late Kobe Bryant:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote this:

See y’all in Tampa #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 25, 2021

Safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a message about his teammates:

Nothing more important than team! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 25, 2021

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed shared this:

I only got one thing on my mind.!!! — Sneed (@jay__sneed) January 25, 2021

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi tweeted:

BACK TO BACK AFC CHAMPS AND WE’RE NOT DONE YET ️ — Derrick Nnadi (@DerrickNnadi) January 25, 2021

Defensive tackle Chris Jones had two messages:

Praying for my brothers who didn’t make it out healthy.... — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 25, 2021

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who hopefully will be back for Super Bowl LV, wrote:

Wow Man so proud of the guys no lie through all the ups and downs and different energy shifts and uncertainty this year we have still managed to stick together and waver the storms now let’s win this championship.. #LETSGOCHIEFS — King me (@sammywatkins) January 25, 2021

Running back Darrel Williams shared this with fans:

See y’all in Tampa #RunItBack — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) January 25, 2021

Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who started the season with the Steelers, wrote:

I CAN’T BELIEVE I GET TO GO TO ANOTHER SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



— Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) January 25, 2021

Offensive lineman Mike Remmers was excited:

Running back Le’Veon Bell, who started the season with the Jets, tweeted:

Super Blessed...Super Bowl — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 25, 2021

Defensive back Antonio Hamilton had a happy birthday:

This Has To Be The Most Amazing Birthday Gift Ever! Gotta Be God! I’m Going To The Super Bowl!!!! #HUMBLEDandBLESSED #DISCIPLINEDandSACRIFICED pic.twitter.com/ax3cJhHH4k — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) January 25, 2021

Armani Watts, who dropped the onside kick that Buffalo recovered, wrote this:

Damn I got butter fingers lmao SUPER BOOOOOOWWWWL!!! Stop playin man — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) January 25, 2021

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin shared this message:

Just blessed man, really no other words I can say... Tampa Bound #ChiefsKingdom #1MoreLeft #OutTheMudFr — Martinas Rankin (@MTRankin_57) January 25, 2021