For Pete's Sake
Here are the messages Chiefs players tweeted after advancing to Super Bowl LV
If this is old hat to the Chiefs players, you’d never know it by the messages shared on social media.
The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for a second straight season with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
Many members of the team shared messages on Twitter expressing their excitement about advancing to Super Bowl LV and having an opportunity to defend their championship.
Here is what they were saying, starting with defensive end Frank Clark, who shared a video of the late Kobe Bryant:
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote this:
Safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a message about his teammates:
Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed shared this:
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi tweeted:
Defensive tackle Chris Jones had two messages:
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who hopefully will be back for Super Bowl LV, wrote:
Running back Darrel Williams shared this with fans:
Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, who started the season with the Steelers, wrote:
Offensive lineman Mike Remmers was excited:
Running back Le’Veon Bell, who started the season with the Jets, tweeted:
Defensive back Antonio Hamilton had a happy birthday:
Armani Watts, who dropped the onside kick that Buffalo recovered, wrote this:
Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin shared this message:
Comments