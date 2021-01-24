For Pete's Sake

Frank Clark spotted in an epic fur coat during Chiefs’ celebration after beating Bills

After the Royals clinched the American League Central championship in 2015, left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy did something a little different.

He wore a bear suit during an interview with Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark didn’t wear a bear suit after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, but he was rocking a fur coat.

As the Chiefs were celebrating another Super Bowl berth on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, it was easy to spot Clark.

This isn’t exactly Where’s Waldo, but can you find Clark in this video from KSHB-TV reporter Megan Strickland:

Clark had a huge game on Sunday, collecting two sacks, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and three tackles.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
