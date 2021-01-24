Singer/songwriter John Legend’s tweet about Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy went viral

FILE - This March 5, 2020 file photo shows John Legend performing at The Alliance for Children’s Rights 28th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. The spreading coronavirus might have canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms. Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

Can Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy use singer/songwriter John Legend as a reference?

Legend, who has won Grammy Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe, apparently was watching Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game and was impressed by the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Bills.

With 14 million followers on Twitter, Legend is a well-known star, and he made a plug for Bieniemy to be a head coach in the NFL. This off-season Bieniemy has interviewed with six teams, but five have hired someone else.

Legend tweeted a simple message: “Hire. Eric. Bieniemy.”

Hire. Eric. Bienemy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 25, 2021

Within three hours tweeting that, it already had more than 17,000 likes.