For Pete's Sake
Singer/songwriter John Legend’s tweet about Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy went viral
Can Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy use singer/songwriter John Legend as a reference?
Legend, who has won Grammy Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe, apparently was watching Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game and was impressed by the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Bills.
With 14 million followers on Twitter, Legend is a well-known star, and he made a plug for Bieniemy to be a head coach in the NFL. This off-season Bieniemy has interviewed with six teams, but five have hired someone else.
Legend tweeted a simple message: “Hire. Eric. Bieniemy.”
Within three hours tweeting that, it already had more than 17,000 likes.
