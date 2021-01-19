NFL Network analyst calls Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu a garden slug — as a compliment

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been called many things in his career: Honey Badger, Landlord and even T-5.

But Brian Baldinger, an NFL Network analyst, has come up with something new: a slug.

To be clear, Baldinger meant a garden slug. To clarify further, it was meant as a compliment.

Baldinger mentioned the name while breaking down tape of Mathieu’s play against the Browns on Sunday in the Chiefs’ 22-17 win in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

Mathieu had a team-best seven tackles in the game, intercepted a pass, had a pass defense, and one tackle for the loss.

“Tyrann Mathieu is the leader of this defense, the heart and soul of this defense,” Baldinger said. “And you can coach, a lot of things in the NFL, but you can’t teach instincts.”

First, Baldinger showed how Mathieu stopped a sweep play, then blew up a handoff to Browns star Nick Chubb.

“Watch Tyrann Mathieu here, he’s like a slug,” Baldinger said. “You know those slugs in the summertime, they can just get underneath your door, into your house? Just a nuisance. Tyrann Mathieu is just a nuisance.”

A nuisance for opposing defenses.

Baldinger also showed how Mathieu diagnosed what Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was going to do and intercepted a pass. And then there was an example of Mathieu taking down a running back.

It’s a good video and shows what an impact Mathieu made in Sunday’s game:

.@Chiefs @Mathieu_Era is dripping with instincts. He wins with his eyes; and instinctively knows where the ball is going . You win Champuonships with a player like this. #ChiefsKingdom @LSUfootball #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/dRwvsEIzHN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 19, 2021