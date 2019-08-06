Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu explains why ‘T-5’ is one of his nicknames

“This is our sanctuary,” Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu talks about leading young players During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talked about his role of leading young players around him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talked about his role of leading young players around him.

During his chat Monday with the NFL Network, Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought up safety Tyrann Mathieu, but used a different nickname than the Honey Badger.

T-5.

The Honey Badger is a perfect nickname for Mathieu, so how did T-5 come about?

Mathieu was asked that very question when he was interviewed by Steve Mariucci and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Well, a lot of people have trouble pronouncing my first name,” Mathieu said, “so I kind just said, ‘Look, call me T.’ My jersey number is 32, that equals 5. ... Let’s try to make this simple for everybody.”

Mathieu said he was having a lot of fun at camp and enjoyed playing with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying offense. He talked about how that makes the defense better.

Here is the video: