What we learned as the Chiefs lost Mahomes to a concussion but beat Browns to advance

The departure of Patrick Mahomes to a concussion took a little of air out of the game.

But the Chiefs proved Sunday they wouldn’t come out sluggish after resting some key starters in their regular-season finale before hosting the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Mahomes, the Chiefs looked sharp and scored on their first four possessions of the first half en route to a 22-17 win, which also secured a berth in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are the first team to play host to three straight AFC Championship Games.

The Chiefs made sure there would be no upset Sunday by smothering the Browns on both sides of the ball through two and half quarters.

When Mahomes went down midway through the third quarter, however, the Chiefs had to sweat it out as the Browns made a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne had a lot to do with their ability to secure the win.

On third-and-long at the 2-minute mark, Henne broke free for a 13-yard run to set up a fourth-and-short. The Chiefs went for it and Henne connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 5-yard pass for a first down.

The Chiefs then ran out the clock with the Browns out of timeouts.

While the thrill of victory was everywhere on the field, the reality will sink in that this team will only go as far as Mahomes takes it.

LIFE WITHOUT MAHOMES

At the 7:44 mark of the third quarter and facing a third-and-1, the Chiefs called an option play to the right side of the offensive line. Mahomes kept it but was stopped for no gain by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

As he was going down, the front of Mahomes’ helmet slammed into the ground. Mahomes appeared woozy as he attempted to stand up and members of the Chiefs’ medical staff rushed to his side before taking him to the blue medical tent.

After a brief stay in the tent, Mahomes jogged to the locker room and the Chiefs later announced he was ruled out with a concussion.

Mahomes was cruising before the head injury.

With 41 yards passing on the opening drive, which he capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run, Mahomes passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most career postseason passing yards in the franchise’s postseason history. Mahomes’ touchdown run is the fourth of his postseason career, the second-most in team history.

Mahomes finished the game completing 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, which went to tight end Travis Kelce, for a 106.9 passer rating.

Whether Mahomes is available for next weekend’s game depends on his progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol in the week ahead.

The Chiefs will need Henne to step up in a big way if Mahomes can’t play with a trip on the Super Bowl on the line.

KICKER ISSUES

Harrison Butker had issues with missed extra points during the regular season, misfiring on six. He made the necessary adjustments in the second half of the season and finished strong, but problems resurfaced up against the Browns.

Butker missed his first extra-point attempt of the game, and then missed a 33-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

The Chiefs don’t have another kicker on their roster, and missed extra points have yet to truly haunt them. But there should be a level of concern here despite the fact that Butker nailed a 50-yard field goal, which established a record as the longest field goal in Chiefs’ postseason history..

Butker finished the regular season recording a career-low 88.9 conversion rate on extra points, going 48 of 54.

WILLIAMS SHINES

With rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) not playing, conventional wisdom suggested Le’Veon Bell would draw a full workload.

The Chiefs, however, went with Darrel Williams, who recorded his first career start (regular season and postseason).

Williams rewarded the Chiefs’ trust with 78 yards rushing on 13 carries, adding four catches for 16 yards.

Bell, on the other hand, totaled 6 yards rushing on two carries.

INJURIES

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to leave with a head injury. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.