Hours after Chiefs’ win on Sunday, Chad Henne T-shirts were already on the market 

On Sunday morning, would you have believed that Chad Henne T-shirts would be on the market that night?

Henne came up big for the Chiefs in their 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional playoff game after starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the concussion protocol.

After seeing Henne’s clutch third-down run and fourth-down pass, Mahomes tweeted: “#HenneThingIsPossible”.

And that was the inspiration for BreakingT, which had these T-shirts available Sunday night:

“We worked with Henne’s agent and got the blessing of Mahomes as well, with a portion of proceeds heading to 15 And The Mahomies,” Dom Bonvissuto, the director of marketing for BreakingT, wrote in an email.

Henne is doing his part to publicize the shirts, sharing it on his social media platform: LinkedIn.

“Thanks to all who have reached out! Much appreciated,” Henne wrote. “In any business or on any team, everyone knows it takes more than one person. I thank my family, coaches, teammates, chiefs organization and the KC community for having confidence in me! Workers are the winners! Put the time in and enjoy the struggles!”

The shirts can be purchased here.