‘That is impossible!’ Tony Romo went wild watching Chad Henne plays secure Chiefs’ win

Coming out of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, it seemed likely the Browns would get the ball back with a chance to win the game.

The Chiefs were holding a 22-17 lead, but faced a third-and-14 play with backup quarterback Chad Henne in the game.

What happened over the next two plays are certain to be recounted by Chiefs fans for years to come.

Henne, 35, didn’t find an open receiver so he took off running and very nearly picked up the first down with a head-first dive. The scramble gained 13 yards and CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo was beside himself.

In the broadcast booth, Romo yelled out: “Chad Henne may have just sent Kansas City into the AFC Championship Game! Putting your body on the line!”

Facing a fourth-and-1 play in their half of the field with 1:16 to play in the game, Romo was certain the Chiefs would try to draw the Browns offsides before ultimately punting.

Instead, Henne completed a 5-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for a first down that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock.

Romo turned it up to 11 with his call: “Only Andy Reid gets it shotgun on fourth and an inch! And throws the ball with the backup quarterback! There’s no way! He shocked everybody! I mean, that is impossible! I’ve never seen it!”

Impossible? A Chiefs fan would say Hennething is possible.