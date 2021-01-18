Patrick Mahomes ties NFL record and five other stats of note from Chiefs’ win Sunday

The Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Browns in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game had a little bit of everything.

Drama, clutch plays (Chad Henne), a scary injury (Patrick Mahomes’ concussion), controversial plays (the Dan Sorensen hit that forced a Browns player to fumble out of the end zone) and light-hearted moments (Mahomes’ throw into the upper deck at Arrowhead).

A lot happened in 60 minutes of football, and it’s possible some Chiefs fans may have missed some important statistics from the game. Here are six notable ones:

1. Mahomes ties NFL record

Mahomes had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the second quarter. With that combination of touchdowns, Mahomes tied an NFL record:

Patrick Mahomes has joined HOF Steve Young (1993-1994) as the only players in NFL history to have a pass TD and rush TD in 3 consecutive playoff games#NFL #Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 17, 2021

2. Mahomes sets three Chiefs records

Before suffering a concussion, Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and the passing touchdown. The Chiefs said Mahomes moved into first place on the franchise career passing list in yards, attempts and completions.

Postseason passing yards

1,729, Mahomes (6 games) 2017-20

1,497, Dawson (8 games) 1962-75

1,250, Alex Smith (5 games) 2013-17

Postseason completed passes

136, Patrick Mahomes (6 games) 2017-20

120, Alex Smith (5 games) 2013-17

107, Len Dawson (8 games) 1962-75

Postseason passing attempts

214, Patrick Mahomes (6 games) 2017-20

188, Len Dawson (8 games) 1962-75

185, Alex Smith (5 games) 2013-17

3. Where’s Tommy?

The Chiefs tied the NFL record for fewest punts in a playoff game: 0. Punter Tommy Townsend was only called upon for holding duties. It was the second time the Chiefs didn’t punt in a playoff game.

It also happened during the infamous no-punt game in 2004 when the Chiefs lost to the Colts 38-31 at Arrowhead Stadium.

4. Moving up

Coach Andy Reid got his 16th playoff victory on Sunday, tying with former Steelers coach Chuck Noll for the fifth most in NFL history.

31, Bill Belichick

20, Tom Landry

19, Don Shula

17, Joe Gibbs

16, Andy Reid

16, Chuck Noll

5. Kelce in elite company

Kelce had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday, extending his franchise postseason record with a fourth game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Kelce has a Chiefs record seven receiving touchdowns in the playoffs, and he has 1,525 receiving yards this season. Both of those marks put him in elite company in NFL history:

Travis Kelce has now has 7 career receiving TD in the playoffs.



That's tied for 2nd-most by a TE in playoff history, trailing only Rob Gronkowski (12). pic.twitter.com/otCBWbPT8i — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2021

Travis Kelce now has over 1,500 receiving yards this season



He joins Rob Gronkowski in 2011 as the only tight ends in NFL history to accomplish that feat in a season (including playoffs)#CHIEFSKINGDOM @tkelce — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 17, 2021

6. It’s been a while

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne’s 13-yard run and subsequent pass completion on fourth down marked the first time he’d done either since 2013, as ESPN noted:

The last time Chad Henne had a passing conversion on 4th down was in 2013, Week 17.



Henne’s 13-yard scramble on 3rd-and-14 was his longest rush since 2013, Week 14. pic.twitter.com/WjKt5cN3MD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2021