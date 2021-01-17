For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes heaved the ball into the stands after touchdown against Browns
Well, one lucky Chiefs fan is going home with a great souvenir on Sunday.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened the scoring in the AFC Divisional playoff game with a 1-yard run against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.
Once in the end zone, Mahomes heaved a pass into the stands.
Mahomes once threw a ball out of Arrowhead Stadium from the playing field, which injured Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz reference on Twitter by asking, “Just tell us it left the stadium guys haha.”
One fan joked about the ball landing in ... Buffalo.
If the Chiefs defeat Cleveland, they will play host to the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
For the record, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz said the ball reached the upper deck at Arrowhead.
