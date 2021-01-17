Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes heaved the ball into the stands after touchdown against Browns

Well, one lucky Chiefs fan is going home with a great souvenir on Sunday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened the scoring in the AFC Divisional playoff game with a 1-yard run against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Once in the end zone, Mahomes heaved a pass into the stands.

“How much you wanna bet I can throw a football over them mountains? - Uncle Rico” - @PatrickMahomes



(Via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/6VP6XWfwe3 — #DivisionalRound on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2021

Mahomes once threw a ball out of Arrowhead Stadium from the playing field, which injured Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz reference on Twitter by asking, “Just tell us it left the stadium guys haha.”

Just tell us it left the stadium guys haha — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 17, 2021

One fan joked about the ball landing in ... Buffalo.

Breaking News: That ball @PatrickMahomes just threw landed in Buffalo. Your move Josh Allen. #Chiefskingdom — Hunter Haynes (@HunterHaynes45) January 17, 2021

If the Chiefs defeat Cleveland, they will play host to the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

For the record, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz said the ball reached the upper deck at Arrowhead.