Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill explains why he pushed coach on sideline during Sunday’s game

Chiefs fans were already feeling queasy about seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes leave Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Browns after suffering a concussion, when CBS Sports cameras caught an odd sight on the sideline.

Following Harrison Butker’s 33-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 24 seconds to play in the third quarter, the Chiefs offense was back on the sideline.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the bench when his position coach Greg Lewis walked past, and Hill gave him a push.

Was something amiss? There were online headlines calling Hunt “heated” and asked if Hill “attacked” Lewis.

However, CBS Sports announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo didn’t think that was the case, and Hill confirmed he was just having fun. Hill tweeted that he was “fired up” and that he loves Lewis “like an uncle.”

The push was nice lol I was fired up — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Yes man love him like a uncle https://t.co/zsIlNWTWlu — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

Hill later had the catch that sealed the victory, grabbing a 5-yard pass from Chad Henne on a fourth-and-1 as the Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17.