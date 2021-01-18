Kansas Highway Patrol trolled Browns’ Kareem Hunt after Chiefs’ playoff victory

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrated a 3-yard touchdown run with running back D’Ernest Johnson in the second-half of game against Kansas City during the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs held on to win, 22-17. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt relished the opportunity to face his old team in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, but he only touched the ball seven times.

Still, Hunt made the most of his limited action, rushing for 32 yards in six attempts and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 2 yards.

After reaching the end zone on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter, Hunt celebrated by using the ball as a pillow.

A picture of that moment was used on Facebook by the Public Information Officer for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop C. The Highway Patrol, which is based in Salina, trolled Hunt with this message:

The Kansas Highway Patrol Facebook post Screengrab of Facebook post

Zing!

One can’t help but wonder if Troop C was aware of an incident involving Hunt last year. An Ohio police officer who pulled over Hunt seized marijuana and found a bottle of vodka with the seal broken in a backpack in the vehicle, as Cleveland.com reported.