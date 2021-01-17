This Chad Henne run on third down seems destined to be part of Chiefs lore

Fireworks went off in part of Kansas City following the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Browns in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game.

Fans all over town also breathed a sigh of relief as the Chiefs held on for the win after quarterback Patrick Mahomes left because of a concussion in the third quarter.

Chad Henne came on in place of Mahomes and, while he only lead Kansas City to three points (on the drive when Mahomes was injured), he came up big on the final drive of the game. Things looked precarious when Henne was sacked on a second-down play just before the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs were facing third down and 14 from their own 35-yard line. With a first down, the Chiefs could run out the clock. But the Chiefs would need someone to step up.

That’s just what Henne did when he stepped up and out of the pocket and took off running. Henne very nearly got the first down on this clutch run:

Then on fourth-and-1, Henne completed a 5-yard pass to Tyreek Hill to get the first down that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock.

Chiefs fans showered Henne with love on Twitter, even though he doesn’t have an account. Here is a small sample of what fans were saying:

Chad Henne is an absolute LEGEND in Kansas City. This man isn’t paying for a meal for a while. #HENNETHINGISPOSSIBLE — StrictlyChiefs (@ZachTuttle) January 17, 2021

You never know what can happen on Henne Given Sunday! I’m not sure I’ve ever fallen off my couch as a play happened quite like that third down run. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/w01hAWWXIX — Wes Sutton (@wesleytsutton) January 17, 2021

I'm saying it right now:



Chad Henne is the MVP today. That run was the shot of adrenaline we needed.@Chiefs #CHIEFSKINGDOM #RunItBack — Justin Gann (@JustinTGann) January 17, 2021

Chad Henne is a legend — Carter Blackburn ️ (@cblackburn_24) January 17, 2021

HENNE! He deserves MVP of the game just for that run. What a way to rally, boys! #CHIEFSKINGDOM #CLEvsKC — Caleb Downs - reo/lotrdude13 (@lotrdude13) January 17, 2021