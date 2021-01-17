Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves game with injury, later ruled a concussion

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the third quarter of Sunday’s playoff game with a head injury. The injury was ruled a concussion after evaluation in the locker room.

The Chiefs ruled him out for the rest of the game. Backup Chad Henne was summoned to replace him.

After being tackled on an option carry, Mahomes attempted to stand up, but he was wobbly in doing so, needing the aid of offensive lineman Mike Remmers and fullback Anthony Sherman to keep his balance.

He was initially taken into the blue injury tent on the team’s sideline but later jogged to the locker room on his own power.

In every NFL game, the league has spotters that watch for potential concussions, mandating a player’s removal.

An independent doctor must clear a player before he’s able to return to the field.

Earlier in the game Sunday, Mahomes appeared to suffer a left toe injury, but he was able to stay in the game.

He was 21 of 30 for 255 yards and a touchdown before leaving.