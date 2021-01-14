NFL shares video of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ playoff highlights

If you were going to put together a one-minute video featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ postseason highlights, what would have to be included?

The touchdown run against the Colts in the Divisional playoff game two years ago? Or perhaps Mahomes’ TD run in Super Bowl LIV? A touchdown pass or two from last year’s blowout win over the Texans? How about a TD throw or two against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game from two years ago?

Or maybe you’d throw in the bomb to Sammy Watkins that clinched last year’s AFC Championship Game? Perhaps that touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIV? That epic touchdown run against the Titans would have to be included, right?

Well, all of those plays are in a video the NFL put together of Mahomes’ postseason highlights, and it’s amazing all he has done in just five playoff games.

Here is the video from the NFL:

Did the NFL miss anything?