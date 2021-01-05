Chiefs players are using hilarious old photos of teammates as Twitter profile pics

As far as social media trends go, this one is small and involves just a handful of friends.

It just so happens those friends play for the Chiefs.

At some point last year, a Chiefs player used a picture of a teammate from years ago as a new profile photo on Twitter and others quickly followed suit. To be clear, it’s not always the most flattering photo, but that’s what makes this running gag so funny.

And it’s not just the Chiefs players who are sharing a laugh. Fans have gotten a kick out of the pictures of the players from yesteryear. The social media message is always the same: #NewProfilePic.

Here’s an example from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who changed his profile picture Sunday to one of a young Gehrig Dieter, the receiver:

That Texas sun is no joke — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) January 4, 2021

Last month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dug up this photo of coach Andy Reid:

Shortly after Mahomes posted it to Twitter and Facebook, Reid was asked about the photo at a news conference. Reid said the players are much more than teammates, they’re also friends.

“These guys like each other,” Reid said. “I mean they are around each other so much, but they like each other, and you know, I told Patrick thanks for letting me feel young for one more day. I mean, that was great, so I had hair, the whole deal, actually veins in the arm, that’s not bad.

“So, I mean, feel a little bit good and then the fact that they feel comfortable doing that, I think is important. The more you like the people you’re around, I think the better the atmosphere and the more you want to come to work and get yourself better. So, I appreciate all that they do.”

Here are some of the other great profile photos that Chiefs players have shared, starting with Mecole Hardman’s photo of fellow receiver Sammy Watkins:

— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 2, 2021

oh my god — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 2, 2021

Hardman earlier used this photo of Mahomes from his days at Whitehouse High School:

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel shared this of fellow lineman Chris Jones:

Tyreek Hill offered up this current photo of Pennel:

And Jones found this of Pennel:

Hill recently changed his profile photo to offensive lineman Nick Allegretti from years ago:

— Nick Allegretti (@Gretti_53) January 2, 2021

Allegretti in turn found this gem of offensive lineman Andrew Wylie:

Hoop dreams — Wylie (@RealAndrewWylie) January 2, 2021

Wylie uncovered a high school photo of fellow offensive lineman Austin Reiter:

Dieter on Monday shared this photo of fullback Anthony Sherman:

This may have been the photo that started the fun: Travis Kelce’s photo of Hill:

And finally, while Mahomes didn’t change his profile photo, he did tweet an action photo of Kelce from years ago when he was a quarterback:

Hahaha what on earth is my left hand doing — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 4, 2021

This is a Twitter trend that I hope continues for quite some time.