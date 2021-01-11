Five quirky stats about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs

Although he’s just 25 years old, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already a seasoned playoff veteran.

Mahomes has made five starts in the playoffs, tied with Alex Smith for the second-most by a Chiefs quarterback in franchise history.

Among the quartet of quarterbacks playing in the AFC Divisional postseason games, Mahomes has the most experience, followed by the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (three starts), Buffalo’s Josh Allen (two starts) and the Browns’ Baker Mayfield (one start).

And Mahomes has four playoff victories, which is one more than those other three quarterbacks combined (each has one).

Does that surprise you? Here are five other quirky Mahomes playoff stats:

1. Unbeaten in regulation

The Chiefs had a 9-18 all-time postseason record before Mahomes took over as starting quarterback. But with Mahomes, the Chiefs are 4-1.

In January 2019, they beat the Colts 31-13 in the AFC Divisional playoffs and lost 37-31 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Last year, the Chiefs thumped the Texans 51-31 in the divisional round, downed the Titans 35-24 in the championship game and won Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the 49ers.

That loss to the Patriots came in overtime, meaning the Chiefs have yet to lose a playoff game in regulation with Mahomes starting.

2. Happy feet

Mahomes rushed for 29 yards in Super Bowl LIV, his lowest total in the postseason last year. He had run for 53 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes also rushed for 53 yards in the AFC Divisional game against the Texans.

Those consecutive 50-yard rushing games put Mahomes in a select group in NFL history:

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Patrick Mahomes is the 4th quarterback in NFL history with 50 rushing yards in consecutive playoff games in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/DLgzqUc6R0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2020

Fans know all about Mahomes’ arm, but it’s interesting to see he is part of a rushing record.

3. A TD machine

As noted, Mahomes has started five postseason games for the Chiefs, the same number as Smith. In his five playoff games for Kansas City, Smith threw nine touchdown passes.

Len Dawson is the Chiefs’ franchise leader in postseason games started by a quarterback (eight). In those games, Dawson threw seven touchdown passes.

Mahomes has nearly double that amount with 13 touchdown throws in his five playoff starts, which is the Chiefs’ playoff record. Not bad for a 25-year-old.

Not quirky enough?

How about this: Mahomes’ 7.1% touchdown percentage in the postseason is second in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference. Only Daryle Lamonica, the former Bills and Raiders quarterback, is ahead of Mahomes at 7.2%.

4. Thirtysomething

In the 27 postseason games the Chiefs played before the Mahomes Era, they scored 30 or more points four times.

In the five playoff games Mahomes has started, the Chiefs have scored 31 or more points each time.

In fact, five of the six highest-scoring Chiefs playoff games have been with Mahomes starting. The lone exception was the 44 points the Chiefs scored in a loss to the Colts in 2014.

The Chiefs have averaged 35.6 points per game in those playoff contests with Mahomes starting.

5. Home sweet home

When the Chiefs open the playoffs against the Browns on Sunday, it’ll be at Arrowhead Stadium. Oddly, Mahomes has yet to play a true road game in his playoff history.

After the 2018 season, the Chiefs beat the Colts and then lost to the Patriots at Arrowhead. Following the 2019 season, the Chiefs defeated the Texans and Titans at home and advanced to Super Bowl LIV, which was at a neutral site: Miami Gardens, Florida.