Chiefs share ‘Run It Back’ hype video ahead of their playoff game this weekend

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in February was so much fun, the team wants to do it again.

That, of course, would require repeating as Super Bowl champions, and that’s been the Chiefs’ focus as their theme for the 2020 season is “Run It Back.”

The Chiefs will have to win three playoff games to get their hands on another Lombardi Trophy, starting with Sunday’s AFC Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

To get fans pumped up for the game, the Chiefs released a hype video on Monday. It’s narrated by All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“There’s days in your life, when you’re on top of the world. The kind that before they’re even over, you’re thinking of how to get back,’ Mathieu says as highlights of the parade and celebration were shown.

“Easier said than done, because when you’re at the top, you’ve got to defend something you didn’t have before. And they all wish they had it. Look, we know we’re going to get everyone’s best shot. Hell, we welcome it.

“We’re those guys and we ain’t backing down from no fight. See in KC, we’re building something strong, something permanent. This right here, this is special and we’re all a part of it.

“Chiefs Kingdom, let’s run it back.”

Here is the video:

It’s six days until kickoff, but that should get Chiefs fans fired up for the game.