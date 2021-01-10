Seven things to know about the Chiefs’ playoff opponent: Cleveland Browns

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and on Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns were the exception that proves the rule.

The Browns scored a touchdown 14 seconds into their Wild Card game in Pittsburgh and ended up putting up 28 points in the opening quarter of a 48-37 win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh fought to get back into the game but was never able to cut the defict to single digits.

That victory earned Cleveland a trip to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’ll be Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt’s first game back at Arrowhead since being released by the Chiefs in November 2018. Expect that to be a hot topic this week.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are seven things to know about the Browns ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 2:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).

1. One-two punch

The Browns rushed for the third-most yards in the NFL this season (2,374), which trailed only the Ravens and Titans.

Running back Bradley Chubb was a Pro Bowl pick after rushing for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

NBC noted Chubb averages an astounding 10 yards per carry in the fourth quarter of games.

Hunt, who was released by the Chiefs following publication of a video that showed him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel, signed with the Browns two months later. After serving a league suspension, Hunt rushed for 143 yards in eight games in the 2019 season.

This season, Hunt had 841 rushing yards with six touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns. This touchdown Sunday capped the first-quarter outburst:

KAREEM HUNT PUTS THE BROWNS UP 28-0 IN THE FIRST QUARTER



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/7ezlyRHX1Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

2. Baker’s breakthrough

Another potential hot topic this week: recalling the 2016 game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

That’s because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Tech that season when the Red Raiders lost 66-59 to Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma.

Mayfield is now in his third season as the Browns starting quarterback, and had his best year, completing 62.8% of his passes for 3,563 yards. He threw 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

His 1.6% interception percentage was by far the best of his career.

Baker was helped by his offensive line, which was ranked first by Pro Football Focus. Jack Conklin was PFF’s highest-ranked right tackle in the NFL, allowing pressure on just 2.9% of his pass-blocking snaps.

However, Conklin was injured in Sunday’s game, so his status for the Chiefs’ game will be something to watch. The Browns’ offensive line was already dealing with injuries COVID-19 issues before Sunday, so the unit might not be at its best.

3. No OBJ

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ligament in his knee during a game in October and is out for the season.

Jarvis Landry stepped up and led Cleveland in targets (101), receptions (72) and receiving yards (840) in the regular season. He had this touchdown against the Steelers on Sunday:

Tight end Austin Hooper is second in catches (46) with 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He also had a TD during Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

4. Myles ahead

Defensive end Myles Garrett was sixth in the NFL with 12 sacks, and he had 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. Garrett also forced four fumbles and recovered two. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl.

Former Mizzou star Sheldon Richardson, the Browns’ nose tackle, had 4.5 sacks with five tackles for loss.

Cleveland’s pass defense was 22nd in the NFL this season, allowing 247.6 yards per game.

5. Not bringing the heat

The Browns allowed 26.2 points per game this season, and their scoring defense ranked 21st in the NFL. Opposing teams scored 30 or more points in seven regular-season games. However, Cleveland allowed an average of 17 points in their final three games.

Only two teams blitzed less often than Cleveland this season. According to Pro Football Reference, the Browns blitzed on 21.3% of dropbacks, and they are last in quarterback knockdowns (27).

Mahomes is known for his hard counts, and he could catch the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland was penalized the eighth-most in the NFL (100 times), per Football Outsiders. The Browns were flagged nine times for being offsides, the second-most in the NFL behind the Packers (10).

6. Turnover margin

Cleveland was ninth in the NFL turnover margin at plus-5 during the regular season. They tied for 18th with 11 interceptions, but picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger three times in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Thanks to Mayfield, the Browns’ eight interceptions this season were the fifth fewest in the NFL.

7. Kickin’ it

Kicker Cody Parker made 19 of his 22 field-goal attempts, but he didn’t try one from beyond 50 yards.

Jamie Gillan’s 44 yards per punt ranks near the bottom of all NFL punters.

The Browns are allowing 26.3 yards per kickoff return, which is the fourth-most in the NFL and they allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown.