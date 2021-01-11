Celebrating Browns’ win, Kareem Hunt says of facing Chiefs: ‘Next week (is) personal’

The Chiefs were preparing to travel to Oakland following their bye week in late November 2018 when the news hit fans like a thunderbolt.

Video had surfaced on Friday afternoon showing star running back Kareem Hunt kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

What would the Chiefs do? The answer came a few hours later when the team released Hunt, who had 1,202 yards from scrimmage in 11 games, for lying to the team.

On Feb. 11, 2019, Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns. After serving an NFL-mandated eight-game suspension, Hunt had 464 yards from scrimmage. This season, he appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns and scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns in Cleveland’s 48-37 win at Pittsburgh in Sunday night’s Wild Card game.

After the game, Kareem Hunt shared the locker-room celebration on Instagram Live and made it clear he’s looking forward to facing the Chiefs in this Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game.

“Next week personal,” Hunt says in the video. “Next week personal.”

Channel 41 sports reporter Aaron Ladd shared the video:

Hunt rushed for 48 yards in eight attempts against the Steelers and had a 13-yard reception.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters: “Kareem ran (mad). He ran like he wanted to get to Kansas City.”

Hunt also spoke with reporters following the game and declined to talk about his departure from Kansas City. But Hunt said he still talks with some of the Chiefs players.

“I definitely keep in touch with those guys,” Hunt said. “That’s where I started and they did a lot for me and I’ve got a lot of people on that team that look out for me and care for me as a person, and I care for them, too.

“I probably won’t be doing too much talking to those guys, but it’ll be maybe one or two that I’ll call, chop it up, just ask how they’re doing. But other than that, sorry, but we’re enemies this week, fellas.”

While watching Sunday night’s game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted about how well Hunt was playing:

That man @Kareemhunt7 is so nice — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2021