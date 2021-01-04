Chiefs’ Byron Pringle made heads-up play to catch deflected pass against Chargers

Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle was in the right place at the right time to make an unlikely catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

As the Gamebook shows, Pringle, the former Kansas State star, caught a 12-yard pass in the second quarter.

What the stats don’t reflect is how the ball bounced off Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson’s hands, and a Chargers defensive player appeared to touch the ball, too. Pringle then made the grab.

Here is video of the play from Twitter user KC Championship Swagger:

My bruh @pringle_byron with the Situational Awareness pic.twitter.com/buLuJ1aFMR — KC Championship Swagger (@t2k816) January 3, 2021

Pringle also scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game on this catch of a Chad Henne pass:

Pringle had 13 receptions this season for 160 yards and the touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Broncos.