Regular season done, playoffs up next: What we learned as Chiefs lost to Chargers

The Chiefs are heading to a well-deserved extra week of rest in the playoffs after wrapping up the 2020 regular season with a 38-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs, who finished a franchise-best 14-2, rested numerous players Sunday, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and tight end Travis Kelce.

The absence of high-impact players from the Chiefs’ roster gave the matchup a different vibe, and the Chargers enjoyed their second-highest scoring output of the season.

Still, the opportunity for Kansas City to utilize a rest period took priority over pride in a matchup that carried no bearing on the Chiefs’ playoff position.

The contest further gave the Chiefs’ coaching staff a chance to take a look at numerous lesser-uitilized players, all of whom normally wouldn’t get playing time behind the team’s established starters.

Here’s what stood out in Sunday’s game.

FOUR WHO IMPRESSED

QB CHAD HENNE: The Chiefs’ backup quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.2 passer rating. There is no quarterback controversy in Kansas City because the Chiefs are obviously Mahomes’ team, but other than taking a sack in the end zone for a safety, Henne provided confidence the offense would be in good hands if he’s needed.

WR BYRON PRINGLE: With Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins not playing, Pringle received substantial playing time and had four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also came up with a heads-up play on a ball that bounced off running back Darwin Thompson for a catch inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line. On special teams, Pringle contributed three returns for 77 yards. Thompson totaled 110 yards (45 rushing) and two touchdowns.

CB DEANDRE BAKER: Baker suffered a gruesome non-contact left-leg injury in the third quarter and was carted off the field. Before the injury, however, Baker showed why the Chiefs made a wise investment in signing him to their practice squad in mid-November. The former Giants first-round pick made a statement for future roster consideration with a strong performance in his first start in a Chiefs uniform. He recorded a sack in the second quarter and almost came away with an interception in the first, finishing with five tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

CB RASHAD FENTON: The Chiefs mixed it up at the kickoff-return spot, and Fenton looked good. He totaled 89 yards on three attempts, including a 44-yarder. Fenton was explosive and could give the Chiefs another option in the postseason aside from primary returners Mecole Hardman and Pringle.

WORST-CASE SCENARIO REALIZED

The Chiefs’ strategy of resting starters and key players came with a caveat: Not all starters could be afforded the benefit because of roster limitations.

Baker’s injury was horrific to watch on replay, but there was another player whose absence would carry more significance in the playoffs.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has appeared in all 16 regular-season games with eight starts this year, went down in the first quarter and had to be helped off the field. Gay could barely put pressure on his left leg as he limped to the sidelines.

The Chiefs’ medical staff and athletic trainers spent time with Gay on the sideline evaluating his leg before helping him to the locker room. The Chiefs later announced that Gay had suffered a leg/ankle injury.

The injury will have a domino effect on the Chiefs’ defense in the postseason if Gay misses time, a scenario the Chiefs wanted to avoid.

HERBERT WILL BE A PROBLEM

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West in recent years, posting a 32-5 mark against divisional foes since the start of the 2015 season.

But L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert showed why Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo believes the rookie will be one of the NFL’s elite signal-callers in coming years.

Herbert shredded the Chiefs’ backups-laden defense with 302 yards and three touchdowns for a 134.1 passer rating Adding a rushing touchdown, he become the first opposing rookie quarterback to win at Arrowhead Stadium since former Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck won in 2012.

In two games against the Chiefs this season, the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft totaled 613 yards passing and four touchdowns with an interception, adding two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have a good one at the quarterback position.

UP NEXT

With the first-round bye in the playoffs, the Chiefs won’t see the football field again until the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 16 or 17.