Former K-State star Byron Pringle torches Broncos on kickoff return for a Chiefs TD

Here’s an obscure stat for KC fans: the Chiefs have had a kickoff return for a touchdown in each of the last two games called by CBS Sports announcer Kevin Harlan.

In last season’s regular-season finale, Mecole Hardman took a kick back for a score.

During Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver, former Kansas State star Byron Pringle returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown. It was the second straight week that Pringle had a huge play for the Chiefs, as his catch at Buffalo helped sew up the win over the Bills.

Just one Broncos player managed to get a hand on Pringle, who was helped by some good blocking by the Chiefs’ special teams.

Here is the touchdown:

Actor Eric Stonestreet, the “Big Slick” co-host/K-State graduate/Kansas City, Kansas native, was thrilled:

That was Pringle’s second career touchdown. The other came on a catch last season against the Colts.

