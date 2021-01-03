Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Chargers game

The Chiefs-Chargers rivalry has been decidedly lopsided over the past seven seasons.

Kansas City has won 12 of their last 13 meetings against the Chargers, including three straight. Additionally, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a remarkable 31-4 record against AFC West teams since 2015.

But adding to those totals might be difficult as Reid plans to rest a number of starters for Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who will win? Here is what 48 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox (Ch. 4).

Los Angeles will win, say both Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith predicts a 24-14 score. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs are resting their starters, and Justin Herbert will get his 2021 started right.” Florio sees a 27-23 score and wrote: “No Patrick Mahomes opens the door for Anthony Lynn to make a solid closing argument for returning in 2021. It could be too late.”

A Chargers victory is the prediction from Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “As a result of Kansas City’s going full ‘preseason’ mode, the Chargers (6-9) are favored. Justin Herbert, the Chargers’ rookie quarterback, should relish his chance to get a win at Arrowhead Stadium, as he might not win there again for some time.”

The Chargers will win 27-21 is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is part of what he wrote: “Andy Reid will sit Patrick Mahomes and other key veterans. Anthony Lynn is fighting to save his job with a fourth straight win, and Justin Herbert is angling to finish off his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.”

Five of the eight CBS Sports writers think LA will win: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg. The three picks for the Chiefs are from Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Jared Dubin. Prisco sees a 33-23 score. This is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs are locked into the top seed in the AFC, so they will likely rest players. The Chargers have come to life the past three games and would love to end on a winning streak.”

The Chargers will win 29-24 says the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. He wrote: “The Chiefs have little incentive to play starters in this game, and that makes it tough to go against the Chargers and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert – who completes a record-setting season in style with a fourth straight victory.”

Five of the seven writers at USA Today think the Chargers will win: Nate Davis (23-17 final score), Jori Epstein (28-20), Mike Jones (24-23), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (26-16) and Tom Schad (24-20). Picking the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (33-21) and Lorenzo Reyes (25-23).

A Chiefs win is the pick from eight of 10 SB Nation writers: Kyle Posey, James Dator, Alexis Chassen, RJ Ochoa, Jenna Thomas, Ed Valentine, Brandon Lee Gowton and Ameer Tyree. Picking the Chargers are Pete Sweeney and David Fucillo.

Six of nine experts at ESPN see the Chargers winning: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge and Kevin Seifert. The picks for the Chiefs: Dan Graziano, Damien Woody and Seth Wickersham.

All six writers at Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback see a Chargers victory: Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic, Jenny Vrentas, Albert Breer, Andrew Brandt and Conor Orr.

Two of the three writers at Athlon Sports picked a Chiefs win: Rob Doster and Ben Weinrib. Bryan Fischer went with the Chargers.