Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (Round 2)

This time, the Chiefs will enter their season finale against the Chargers with nothing on the line.

A year ago, the Chiefs needed to beat LA at Arrowhead Stadium and have the Dolphins upset the Patriots to get the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. This season, the Chiefs have clinched the top seed (and the lone playoff bye) heading into their week 17 game against the Chargers.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Chargers ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox (Ch. 4):

1. Rookie of the year?

This time around, the Chiefs will know much more about Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. When the teams played in September, Herbert was a surprise starter because quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a late scratch after a trainer accidentally punctured his lung.

Herbert has thrived in the starter’s role. He set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season when he threw his 28th in the Chargers’ 19-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

that's what a record looks like



: CBS | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/3ai7LcD8O4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 27, 2020

On the season, Herbert has completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,034 yards, 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

2. Receiving questions

Despite not playing in Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury, wide receiver Keenan Allen has 100 receptions this season for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. All are team highs.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who was placed on the COVID-19 list last week, is second in catches (60), yards (613) and touchdowns (four, tied).

3. Rushing defense woes

The Chargers have allowed more than 130 rushing yards in four of their last five games, and they are ranked 21st, as teams have rushed for 124.4 yards per game.

LA’s passing defense is allowing an average of 224.1 yards per game, which is ranked eighth in the NFL. They have 26 sacks, which is 25th in the NFL. Star Joey Bosa missed Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion.

4. Down to the wire

All five of the Chargers games against AFC West foes have been decided in the final minute, including four that went to the final play of the game, as Yahoo Sports noted. On Sunday, a last-minute field goal gave LA the victory over Denver.

5. Finishing kick

Michael Badgley’s miserable season (missing nine field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries) took a positive turn on Sunday. He had four field goals against Denver, including the game-winner from 37 yards.