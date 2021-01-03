For Pete's Sake
TV coverage map shows Chiefs’ game Sunday will be seen in tiny portion of the U.S.
Chiefs fans will hear unfamiliar voices calling Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
Most Chiefs games air on CBS where play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz, Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan are usually on the call when Kansas City plays.
But the Chiefs-Chargers game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, will air on Fox (Ch. 4). On the call will be Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard. The in-stadium reporter is Laura Okmin. The trio is fifth in Fox’s hierarchy of broadcast teams.
Kugler joined Fox Sports last year, so this will be the first time he calls a Chiefs game.
Here is the coverage map, via 506Sports.com, and the Chiefs-Chargers game is in yellow:
Fans in Kansas City also will see a CBS doubleheader: the Steelers-Browns game at noon and the Cardinals-Rams meeting at 3:25 p.m.
Here are the other broadcast teams for the Week 17 games:
Steelers at Browns, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Cardinals at Rams, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Cowboys at Giants, noon on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews
Dolphins at Bills, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and AJ Ross
Ravens at Bengals, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Falcons at Buccaneers, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings and Jennifer Hale
Vikings at Lions, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Robert Smith and Kristina Pink
Jets at Patriots, noon on CBS: Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely
Packers at Bears, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver
Titans at Texans, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Amanda Balionis
Seahawks at 49ers (in Arizona), 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake
Saints at Panthers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak
Jaguars at Colts, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss
Raiders at Broncos: 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber
