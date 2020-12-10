Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was fired up about joining the ’99 Club’ on Madden NFL 21

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned a favor to his friend and teammate Travis Kelce.

In July, Kelce broke the news that Mahomes was a member of the “99 Club” for the Madden NFL 21 video game. This week, Mahomes let Kelce know his rating for the game had been bumped to 99.

Per the game makers, “The Madden NFL 99 Club is a prestigious fraternity, reserved only for the most elite players in the NFL. A 99 OVR is considered the Madden Ratings summit; it’s the highest rating a player can achieve in the game.”

Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey joined Mahomes on the initial list before the 2020 season started.

Since then, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have joined the “99 Club.”

Kelce makes member No. 8 (and the Chiefs are the only team with two players in the “99 Club), and he was pretty excited to get the news from Mahomes:

Here was Madden’s announcement about Kelce:

This was when Kelce told Mahomes he made the list, and you can get a look at some of the swag the players receive:

