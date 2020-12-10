Travis Kelce is Chiefs’ nominee for one of NFL’s ‘highest individual honors’

Fans may have noticed that a select few NFL players have a special insignia on the upper left side of their jerseys.

Only those who have won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award wear the patch, and it remains on their jersey for the rest of their careers.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that tight end Travis Kelce is the franchise’s nominee this year for the award, which the team described as “one of the NFL’s highest individual honors, it recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”

Kelce is thrilled to be a finalist.

“Being nominated as the Chiefs’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” Kelce said in a news release. “This team and this community have been an incredibly important part of my life for the past eight years, and I’m humbled because there are so many players who are also doing so much to serve others and are deserving of this recognition.

Chiefs Extra newsletter Get our roundup of Chiefs coverage, blogs, columns, videos and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The 87 & Running Foundation began to help disadvantaged youth by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities and aspire beyond their circumstances. I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done and want to thank my foundation team for their dedication and the Chiefs for their support of this important work.”

The other 31 teams have a nominee and the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors program during the week of Super Bowl LV.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice.

Kelce’s 87 & Running Foundation was started in 2015 with a goal of helping “underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills.”

The Chiefs said the 87 & Running Foundation has donated $750,000 for charitable endeavors and another $250,000 is scheduled to be made by the end of this year.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

After Kelce signed a new contract with the Chiefs this summer, he planned to purchase a building with plans to turn it into a working space for teenagers in which they will have the opportunity to “explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience.”

That endeavor continued Kelce’s partnership with Operation Breakthrough.

On the field, Kelce is having the best season of his decorated career. He leads all tight ends and is second in the NFL with 1,114 receiving yards, and his 82 receptions are the most at his position.

Kelce is a two-time All-Pro and has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. He has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons, which is an NFL record. He also was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team.

“What I’ve accomplished on the field alongside my teammates over the years — especially last year — means so much more knowing that what has been accomplished off of the field is making a difference in the lives of others here in Kansas City and in my hometown of Cleveland Heights,” Kelce said in the release.

Here is a video the Chiefs shared of Kelce talking about the nomination:

This is what the patch would look like on his jersey if Kelce wins the award:

Love idea of Walter Payton Man Of The Year award winners wearing patch on their jerseys for the rest of their careers. Started last night with Drew Brees. pic.twitter.com/dDIviY6K27 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 8, 2017

Fans can vote in a social media campaign to support Kelce by using #WPMOYChalle.nge followed by Kelce’s last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most through Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity. The second- and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations from Nationwide.