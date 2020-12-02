Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made a terrible first impression on Tyreek Hill

It’s fair to say Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t thrilled the team selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In fact, Hill thought the Chiefs made a mistake.

During an interview on “Inside The NFL” that aired Tuesday on Showtime, Hill was asked for his first impression of Mahomes after the first week of training camp.

“I thought he was trash, I ain’t gonna cap (lie),” Hill said as the hosts laughed. “I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t even gonna cap, man. When he first got there I was like, ‘this is who y’all drafted right here? This is who y’all drafted?’ Hey but look, he proved me into a whole complete, I don’t know.

“That second year, like his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with coach (Andy) Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

@cheetah admits he thought @PatrickMahomes was the first time he saw him play in @chiefs training camp



Watch more on #InsideTheNFL tonight 9PM ET on @Showtime.

Guess who saw that clip? Yep, it was Mahomes.

He tweeted a popular meme after the interview was shown:

Hill laughed about that and complimented Mahomes:

I love you bro you a goat man https://t.co/KxIrOInh97 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 2, 2020

Despite the rocky start, the two became fast friends and are one of the NFL’s best quarterback-receiver duos.