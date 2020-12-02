For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill accepts ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s challenge to race, with a twist
Plenty of people have challenged Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to a foot race over the years, but rarely does someone whose speed is, well, not elite want a shot at the Cheetah.
But last week on Twitter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter challenged Hill.
How did we arrive at such an unusual race?
It began with this hypothetical from Twitter user Chiefs Daily:
For Hill, his first follow on Twitter was Schefter and Hill was confident he could win that race:
One way Schefter could have responded to Hill was to laugh at the thought of a race. Instead, Schefter issued this edict:
Cris Collinsworth’s son Jac, who works at NBC, shared a video of Schefter running a race from a few years ago:
Schefter, who said he ran a 5.02 second 40-yard dash in that video (while wearing a dress shirt and slacks) responded to the video with a joke:
On Tuesday, Hill talked with Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s “Get Up,” and said the race would happen. Hill had a little fun, too.
“I’m pretty scared. His form is already better than mine,” Hill joked. “So, I need to work on my form a little bit more, but yes, Schefty, man, post-COVID we’ve got to get it in, man, for charity or something like that. And let’s just have fun with it and roll it.
“And guess what Schefty, if we run at 100 yards, I will give you 40 yards fully-padded me and I will beat you, man. I’m calling you out, Schefty. I’m calling you out.”
A 40-yard head start? Greenberg wanted Hill to make it 50 yards. Here is the clip:
This is yet another reason to be eager for the COVID-19 pandemic to end.
