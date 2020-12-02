Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill accepts ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s challenge to race, with a twist

Plenty of people have challenged Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to a foot race over the years, but rarely does someone whose speed is, well, not elite want a shot at the Cheetah.

But last week on Twitter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter challenged Hill.

How did we arrive at such an unusual race?

It began with this hypothetical from Twitter user Chiefs Daily:

Your first @ has to race you with football pads on. Who wins? — Chiefs Daily (@chiefsdaily15) November 25, 2020

For Hill, his first follow on Twitter was Schefter and Hill was confident he could win that race:

One way Schefter could have responded to Hill was to laugh at the thought of a race. Instead, Schefter issued this edict:

This is happening post Covid. https://t.co/rjSjtDTQmT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

Cris Collinsworth’s son Jac, who works at NBC, shared a video of Schefter running a race from a few years ago:

Schefty can absolutely scoot pic.twitter.com/naJ6Pdoi8Q — Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) November 25, 2020

Schefter, who said he ran a 5.02 second 40-yard dash in that video (while wearing a dress shirt and slacks) responded to the video with a joke:

This has to make @cheetah nervous..... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Hill talked with Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s “Get Up,” and said the race would happen. Hill had a little fun, too.

“I’m pretty scared. His form is already better than mine,” Hill joked. “So, I need to work on my form a little bit more, but yes, Schefty, man, post-COVID we’ve got to get it in, man, for charity or something like that. And let’s just have fun with it and roll it.

“And guess what Schefty, if we run at 100 yards, I will give you 40 yards fully-padded me and I will beat you, man. I’m calling you out, Schefty. I’m calling you out.”

A 40-yard head start? Greenberg wanted Hill to make it 50 yards. Here is the clip:

Tyreek Hill really, REALLY wants to race @AdamSchefter in a 100 yd dash. He's willing to offer Schefty:



40 yd head start

@cheetah to run in full pads



RT if you think this offer is fair and Schefter should accept this challenge pic.twitter.com/1EArXYsTo0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 1, 2020

This is yet another reason to be eager for the COVID-19 pandemic to end.