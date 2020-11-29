KC fans react to Chiefs’ 27-24 victory against the Buccaneers, Tom Brady

The final score was much closer than fans would have liked.

The Chiefs scored the first 17 points of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, but held on for a 27-24 win over the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady never got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to run out the clock.

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about the victory that boosted Kansas City’s record to 10-1:

My heart can't take it — Katrina (@SparkyKat_Lives) November 30, 2020

Chiefs Offense is ridiculously good. They oppose so many problems all over the field. Glad I am a Chief. #keeprolling — Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) November 30, 2020

3 point game, but we got it #ChiefsKingdom — Watch My Fleet Bih (@DjSoopaMooni) November 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes!!! Tyreek Hill!!! Thank you. Let’s MF go home. Take a knee. Y’all sure know how to give us a heart attack and make it harder than needed to be. Andy Reid wanted to smoke that game so bad. This conservative BS needs to stop #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — StaySleep-_- (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) November 30, 2020

Another win for the Chiefs, another lost for Tom Brady! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/sapuGuZUUK — April Ricke (Howe) (@ChiefsGirl86) November 30, 2020

Proud of Andy for letting Mahomes throw the ball to get 1st down there. In the past he ran the ball and played percentages. — WOO PIG (@HOWBOUTHEMHOGS) November 30, 2020

A little bit bummed Mahomes could have had 550 passing yards and another TD in the stat sheet... and Kelce had yards wiped off the board... but it’s a win. Mahomes had over 500 total yards. 3 touchdowns and no INTs to add to his MVP resume. Chiefs are 10-1. #ChiefsKingdom — Mark the Overseer (@MarkTheOverseer) November 30, 2020

With the win today, Mahomes improves his overall record, as a starter, to:

38-9 (.809 win %),

34-8 during regular season,

7-2 vs. NFC,

2-0 vs. NFC South, &

1-0 vs. Buccaneers#ChiefsKingdom — Bobby T (@BobTouzinsky) November 30, 2020

Patrick showed up when it mattered, of course. Great game. #Chiefs — Ande Parks (@andeparks) November 30, 2020

Congrats CHIEFS team! Well deserved win! Way to take control & Protect ur lead guys! #GoChiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Timothy Allen Terry Jr️ (@timothyterry18) November 30, 2020

The score didn't really tell all... they NEVER trailed so it was more just holding a lead for 60 minutes — ZAC (@ZachAlexander37) November 30, 2020

Next time, don't let the foot off the gas. — Zack (@Morselmouth) November 30, 2020

Man #Chiefs need to stop with the close games! I’ll take the win though! #ChiefsKingdom — LeAlec Murray (@Xcalibur24) November 30, 2020