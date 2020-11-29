For Pete's Sake
KC fans react to Chiefs’ 27-24 victory against the Buccaneers, Tom Brady
The final score was much closer than fans would have liked.
The Chiefs scored the first 17 points of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, but held on for a 27-24 win over the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady never got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to run out the clock.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about the victory that boosted Kansas City’s record to 10-1:
