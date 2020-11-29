Chiefs’ Chris Jones once again got under Tom Brady’s skin as they got in yelling match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Maybe it’s a good thing the Chiefs don’t face quarterback Tom Brady on a regular basis.

Well, that might be Brady’s perspective.

Jones and Brady renewed acquaintances* during Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida. You may recall that during the Chiefs’ game at New England a year ago, Jones and Brady went facemask to facemask while arguing. Jones later revealed he suggested Brady retire.

*As CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz eloquently put it

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Jones again said something that didn’t make Brady happy. The two again butted facemasks while, uh, discussing things:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Brady and Chris Jones, exchanging addresses for Christmas cards probably pic.twitter.com/VmxjYNFHIF — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 29, 2020

Here is last season’s meeting between Jones and Brady:

Chris Jones has something to say to Brady on the way by, and Brady gets up and gets in Jones’ face pic.twitter.com/NjVaJEboo6 — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) December 8, 2019

By the way, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas fully supported Jones on Sunday:

I stand with Chris Jones. Jaw at Brady. #ChiefsKingdom — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 29, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER