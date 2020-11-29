For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Chris Jones once again got under Tom Brady’s skin as they got in yelling match
Maybe it’s a good thing the Chiefs don’t face quarterback Tom Brady on a regular basis.
Well, that might be Brady’s perspective.
Jones and Brady renewed acquaintances* during Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida. You may recall that during the Chiefs’ game at New England a year ago, Jones and Brady went facemask to facemask while arguing. Jones later revealed he suggested Brady retire.
*As CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz eloquently put it
In the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Jones again said something that didn’t make Brady happy. The two again butted facemasks while, uh, discussing things:
Here is last season’s meeting between Jones and Brady:
By the way, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas fully supported Jones on Sunday:
