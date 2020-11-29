Kansas City Star Logo
Chiefs’ Chris Jones once again got under Tom Brady’s skin as they got in yelling match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Jason Behnken AP

Maybe it’s a good thing the Chiefs don’t face quarterback Tom Brady on a regular basis.

Well, that might be Brady’s perspective.

Jones and Brady renewed acquaintances* during Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida. You may recall that during the Chiefs’ game at New England a year ago, Jones and Brady went facemask to facemask while arguing. Jones later revealed he suggested Brady retire.

*As CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz eloquently put it

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Jones again said something that didn’t make Brady happy. The two again butted facemasks while, uh, discussing things:

Here is last season’s meeting between Jones and Brady:

By the way, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas fully supported Jones on Sunday:

