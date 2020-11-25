Could the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes be No. 3 on Tom Brady’s postgame snub list?

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady is leading the league in a number of categories. That includes his 433 pass attempts and 280 completions.

Another key number: Two.

That’s the number of opposing quarterbacks Brady has not shaken hands with following a game this year.

Could quarterback Patrick Mahomes be No. 3 on Sunday when the Chiefs visit Tampa, Florida?

Brady’s postgame handshake brush-offs have generated headlines nationally as CBS Sports, Fox, USA Today and others have written about it this season.

After the Bears defeated the Buccaneers 20-19 last month, much was made about Brady snubbing Chicago quarterback Nick Foles. But Brady said leaving the field after the game without seeking out Foles wasn’t an intentional act.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said, per CBS Sports. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ and I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I’ve run off of the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years… I don’t know.

“I don’t think it’s anything in particular but I have great admiration for Nick and I think that he’s a hell of a player.”

Thing is, it happened again Monday when the Buccaneers lost 27-24 to the Rams in Tampa. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff appeared to seek out Brady, who instead headed to the locker room.

Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who is on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed”, called out Brady on Twitter.

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

Brady’s beeline to the locker room only seems to happen after losses. It’s premature to say if the Chiefs will win Sunday, but there is reason to think Brady would seek out Mahomes if Tampa Bay loses.

Think back to the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season. The Patriots downed the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime and afterward, Brady made a special visit to Mahomes.

One thing seems to be certain: the CBS Sports cameras will be trained on Brady when the clock hits zero at Raymond James Stadium.