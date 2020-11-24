Buccaneers’ Tom Brady talks struggles Monday night and looks ahead to the Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after throwing an interception to Los Angeles Rams strong safety Jordan Fuller during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took the field Monday night in a situation that seemed tailor-made for another comeback.

Brady has led 47 game-winning drives in his career, so trailing the Rams by three with 2 minutes must not have seemed daunting, especially since Tampa Bay got the ball on its own 38-yard line.

But after an incompletion, Brady was intercepted by the Rams’ Jordan Fuller, sealing Los Angeles’ 27-24 victory in Tampa, Florida. This throw sailed over the head of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate:

“It was just a bad read,” Brady said in a postgame news conference. “Cam was running up the seam. And, at the last second, I saw the safety coming over and just popped it over Cam’s head. So just a bad read, bad throw, decision, everything. It can’t happen.”

Brady threw two interceptions in the game and was fortunate not to lose a fumble near his own goal line:

He also lamented that the Buccaneers were limited to 10 points after halftime.

“Tonight was very inefficient,” Brady said. “Not a very good job there in the second half. Defense played great, kept coming up with huge stops, getting us the ball back and offensively we couldn’t make the plays necessary to be efficient. And we had plenty of chances. We’ve got to get them fixed.”

Tampa Bay, 7-4, has lost two of its last three games, and will have a short week to prepare for the Chiefs, 9-1. Patrick Mahomes and company will be in Tampa on Sunday.

Brady mentioned the upcoming game.

“Well, we’ve got to get ready to play a great football team coming up. Nothing’s been great to this point,” Brady said. “We’ve had some good wins, had some tough losses. Everything’s about one week here in the NFL. We’re going to have to go play really well against a great football team next week.”